Public-private partnership aids Michigan ‘Road to Restoration’ access to drivers license

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday at the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was joined by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and representatives from DTE Energy and Miller Canfield to announce the growth of the Road to Restoration program, a public-private partnership that helps Michiganders regain their driver’s license.

The City of Lansing paid court fees and transportation costs for city residents attending the Road to Restoration clinic hosted there last month, significantly increasing the number of residents able to restore their licenses at the clinic. Benson said she’s hoping additional partners similarly provide this extra support to residents statewide as the program grows in the months ahead.

In 2021, changes to state laws lifted driver’s license suspensions for more than 150,000 Michiganders who failed to pay court fees or appear in court for many non-moving and other violations. The vast majority of those affected need to take further action before they can regain their driver’s licenses.

At Road to Restoration clinics, Department of State staff and volunteer attorneys provide expert one-on-one assistance understanding and navigating each person’s case, as well as immediate access to driving records to help participants learn what they need to do to get back behind the wheel.

Since its launch in 2022, the Road to Restoration program has assisted more than 5,200 Michiganders at 23 clinics in 14 cities including Detroit, Taylor, Flint, Saginaw, Lansing, Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, and Alpena. In 2023, the growing program will visit new locations in the Lower and Upper Peninsula to serve more Michigan residents.

Benson shared the potential the program holds for Michigan’s economy – if just one-third of the 150,000 people eligible to regain their licenses were to purchase vehicles, they would increase state revenues by approximately $300 million in the next decade through state fees and gas taxes. These Michiganders would likely generate millions more in additional economic activity once they could drive to jobs, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The next Road to Restoration clinic will be June 21 in Detroit and online pre-registration is now open. Additional clinics are scheduled this year in Mount Pleasant, Alpena, Traverse City, Escanaba, Marquette, and Sault Ste. Marie.

For more information about the program visit Michigan.gov/RoadtoRestoration.

Road to Restoration clinics do not provide DUI/OWI expungement services and license reinstatement isn’t guaranteed.

