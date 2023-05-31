Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of spray painting a bridge in the Village of Parma Wednesday.

Police said the two suspects allegedly spray painted the West Michigan Bridge in Parma on May 24.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact Deputy Cory Caroffino at (517) 768-7967 or DM their Facebook page.

