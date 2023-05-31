Advertise With Us

Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County

(JCSO)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of spray painting a bridge in the Village of Parma Wednesday.

Police said the two suspects allegedly spray painted the West Michigan Bridge in Parma on May 24.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact Deputy Cory Caroffino at (517) 768-7967 or DM their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Traffic alert: WB I-69 exit ramp to M-13 reopens after crash

Latest News

The final day of May is bringing the heat. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the...
Heat continues and Wednesday’s headlines
The final day of May is bringing the heat. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the...
Heat continues and Wednesday’s headlines
AAA: ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers begins
Sunshine and Heat into the Weekend