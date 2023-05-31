Advertise With Us

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a body that was found Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Lansing.

It was found in a parking lot off Washington Square, between Kalamazoo and Washtenaw streets, near the Knapp Centre at about 4:30 p.m. The Lansing Police Department has blocked off the area while they continue the investigation.

Police said they haven’t determined a cause of death, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

