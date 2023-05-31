Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a body that was found Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Lansing.

It was found in a parking lot off Washington Square, between Kalamazoo and Washtenaw streets, near the Knapp Centre at about 4:30 p.m. The Lansing Police Department has blocked off the area while they continue the investigation.

Police said they haven’t determined a cause of death, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.