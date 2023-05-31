Advertise With Us

Police investigating after headstones damaged at cemetery

Headstone damage at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Headstone damage at St. Patrick's Cemetery.(Hampton Township Police)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hampton Township Public Safety Department is looking for the individual or individuals who damaged headstones at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Ridge Road.

Police believe the damage occurred between 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Numerous headstones were damaged.

If anyone has any information on suspects or possibly witnessed any suspicious activity during the time frame, contact the Hampton Township Public Safety Department at 989-892-0571.

Read Next:
Housing program announced for citizens returning from prison
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a new housing program on the three-year...
Gardening expert gives tips on plant care during hot, dry weather
The hot, dry weather in mid-Michigan is showing no signs of letting up, meaning lawns and...
https://www.wnem.com/2023/05/30/one-dead-two-injured-motorcycle-truck-crash/
Motorcycle crash
Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Traffic alert: WB I-69 exit ramp to M-13 reopens after crash

Latest News

The final day of May is bringing the heat. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the...
Heat continues and Wednesday’s headlines
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
The final day of May is bringing the heat. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the...
Heat continues and Wednesday’s headlines
AAA: ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers begins
Sunshine and Heat into the Weekend