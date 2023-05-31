Advertise With Us

No injuries reported in Lansing apartment fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews extinguished an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in Lansing.

It started at about 5 p.m. at the Cedar Place Apartments, located on Jolly Road, between Cedar Street and Washington Avenue. Multiple fire trucks responded to the apartment and the fire was extinguished within the hour.

Residents were urged to avoid Jolly Road between Perry Robinson Circle and Ora Street. The area reopened to normal traffic just after 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

