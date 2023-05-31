Mid-Michigan Matters: Dogs helping children read
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s important for children to read, not just during the school year, but through summer too.
Heidi Williams, along with Buddy, from Buddy PALS joins us for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the importance and how furry friends can improve children’s reading.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.