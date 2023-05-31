Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Dogs helping children read

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 31, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s important for children to read, not just during the school year, but through summer too.

Heidi Williams, along with Buddy, from Buddy PALS joins us for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the importance and how furry friends can improve children’s reading.

