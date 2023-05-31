Michigan State University game developers release ‘Plunder Panic’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The brainchild of some Michigan State University students and a professor with a passion for gaming is now in stores.

“Plunder Panic” made its debut at the 2017 Traverse City Film Festival and generated a lot of hype. It didn’t win, but MSU professor Brian Winn - president of WILL WINN Games - continued to refine the swashbuckling arcade action game with his Spartan student colleagues and take it to market.

The game is described as a “Super Smash Bros” type game, but with pirates and you can play in teams.

“We started as a local multiplayer game, and you can still do that, people call it couch co-op, so all of your family and friends playing together in the living room,” Winn said. “We also support internet multiplayer now, and you can mix and match, you could have three people local playing with another family half way across the planet. It’s one of the things I think is very unique about this game.”

“Plunder Panic” is available on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo, Steam and more. It supports cross-play.

