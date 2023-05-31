Lansing School District helps young teachers through million dollar grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“It’s really hard to run schools when you’re not fully staffed,” said Ben Shuldiner, Lansing School District.

When a child enters the classroom, the first person they see is their teacher and, in some cases, there may be a long-term substitute teacher.

“Sometimes it’s really just about the barriers of entry it’s about folks who always wanted to be a teacher, but couldn’t afford the college piece of it,” said Shuldiner.

Ben Shuldiner is the Superintendent for Lansing Public Schools. He said while the number of teacher positions have gone down, they’re still not in a good place.

“The new normal doesn’t have to be necessarily something we accept,” said Shuldiner.

And they’re not. With the help of a new grant totaling $1 million, about 12 teachers will be able to finish their education degrees virtually. This will allow them to both teach and become fully certified.

The grant will also give more high school students first-hand experience teaching middle schoolers.

“Learning some of those principles, learning about curriculum development and activities that they can do can do with some of our younger children in the district to really get that practical and hands-on experience of being in the classroom,” said Alyssa Stepter McKay, with the Lansing School District.

Alyssa Stepter Mckay handles grants for Lansing Schools. Mckay and Shuldiner said the end goal is supporting more educators.

“That one teacher in that classroom is one of the if not the most important people in that child’s life in that school setting,” said Shuldiner.

The Lansing school district hopes the grant serves as a pipeline for teachers going forward. Organizations like K-12 are encouraging legislators to ease the barriers for retired teachers to return to the classroom.

Retired teachers are required to wait 9 months after retirement before returning. This is to make sure retirees are fully terminated according to the IRS.

They also risk a $10,000 pay cap and are subject to another waiting period. Robert McCann with the K-12 Alliance of Michigan says this plan doesn’t help students.

“A lot of times we have retired teachers or retired other staff that want to come back. Want to come back part-time, they want to help out in lunchrooms they want to help out driving buses. They want to help out in classrooms and teach again… You go to your school district, and they had to say no we cannot bring you back,” said McCann.

According to the state, the waiting period locks in the retirees pension before returning back to work.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.