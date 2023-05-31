Advertise With Us

Jackson works to open Nixon Water Park for the season

(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is working to open the Nixon Water Park soon.

The City of Jackson announced the parks and recreation department is working to open the water park on Monday, June 19.

“While the temperatures are rising and many need a place to cool off, it’s important to know that staff spend months getting the pool in proper working order for the season,” said the City of Jackson.

