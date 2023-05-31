Jackson works to open Nixon Water Park for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is working to open the Nixon Water Park soon.

The City of Jackson announced the parks and recreation department is working to open the water park on Monday, June 19.

“While the temperatures are rising and many need a place to cool off, it’s important to know that staff spend months getting the pool in proper working order for the season,” said the City of Jackson.

