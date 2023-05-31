Hillsdale to host 2nd Annual Car Show

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to see some vintage cars, you can head over to Hillsdale County.

The Hillsdale County Historical Society will be hosting its second-annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10.

Featuring all makes and models and motorcycles, the event will take place at The Poorhouse, located at 180 Wolcott Street.

Attendees can tour the Historical Museum and the new barn for free.

More information can be found on the Hillsdale County Historical Society website.

