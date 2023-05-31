FlixBus expands connections in Michigan to Holland, South Haven

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - FlixBus is expanding its Michigan network by adding two new Holland and South Haven stops on its Chicago-East Lansing line.

The Holland and South Haven service will run seven days per week on FlixBus’ Chicago-East Lansing line, with one trip in each direction per day.

East Lansing-bound trips will depart Chicago Bus Station at 9:30 a.m. with stops in South Haven at 11:45 a.m., Holland at 1:15 p.m., Grand Rapids Downtown at 1:45 p.m., Grand Rapids East at 2:10 p.m. before finishing in East Lansing by 3:25 p.m.

Trips heading to Chicago from East Lansing will depart daily at 4:30 p.m., with stops in Grand Rapids East at 5:40 p.m., Grand Rapids Downtown at 6:45 p.m., Holland at 6:10 p.m., South Haven at 6:40 p.m. before arriving in Chicago by 8:25 p.m.

The new connections will begin Thursday, June 1.

