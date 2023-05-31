Advertise With Us

Elementary school in Holt focuses on community service through Mind Galaxy Program

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday kids at Sycamore Elementary School got the chance to give back to the community through their Habits of Mind Galaxy Program.

Students are divided in to different “galaxies”, across all grade levels. Each month the galaxies learn and practice habits of mind skills like persisting and striving for accuracy.

This month the focus is on community service, supporting the Sparrow NICU, the Delhi firefighters and more. Melissa Smith, The Dean of Students at Sycamore says the program is all about helping kids think more flexibly.

Smith explains “And so what we have done is create a project for our kids to do things in support of things in our community. For DeVos the kids made coloring books and thank you notes to the nurses and doctors there. We put together blankets for the NICU at Sparrow, we made blankets and toys for the animals at the Ingham County Shelter. And they decorated food bags for the Greater Lansing Food Bank when they deliver food bags, they’ll be decorated as a positive note from our students.”

Next week, staff and students will hold their school-wide Galaxy meeting.

