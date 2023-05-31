Advertise With Us

Dry, warm weather increases wildfire risk in Michigan

Extreme Fire Risk Map from DNR
Extreme Fire Risk Map from DNR(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is an increased wildfire risk across Michigan, including areas in Mid-Michigan.

Meridian Township posted on Facebook Tuesday night that there is a fire danger in the area, which is rising quickly due to the dry weather and increasing temperatures.

Meridian Township is not under a burn ban at this time. However, the township urges residents to exercise caution while burning.

There is a burn ban active for all of the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority jurisdiction, which includes Williamston, Webberville, Williamstown, Wheatfield, LeRoy and Locke.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are under burn bans.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying 2 in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Dog Gets Reunited
Reunited and it Feels So Good
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Additional Spartan football game times, networks announced
Sheriff’s Office identifies worker killed in Leroy Township crash
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details on how the heat is sticking...
Warmth sticks around, but it won’t be sticky