Dry, warm weather increases wildfire risk in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is an increased wildfire risk across Michigan, including areas in Mid-Michigan.

Meridian Township posted on Facebook Tuesday night that there is a fire danger in the area, which is rising quickly due to the dry weather and increasing temperatures.

Meridian Township is not under a burn ban at this time. However, the township urges residents to exercise caution while burning.

There is a burn ban active for all of the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority jurisdiction, which includes Williamston, Webberville, Williamstown, Wheatfield, LeRoy and Locke.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are under burn bans.

Our fire crews responded to a few fires over the weekend, including a 136-acre wildfire started by a campfire. PLEASE keep water nearby and always check https://t.co/JUjfJWjC1i before burning.



Fire conditions are extreme throughout the state right now. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/rJfozfmNpr — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) May 30, 2023

