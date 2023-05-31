Advertise With Us

Clinton County implements year-long suspension on new green energy projects

In Clinton County, no new renewable energy developments can be initiated for one year
(SayCheeeeeese / Wikipedia)
By Erin Bowling
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - There will be no new green energy projects in Clinton County this year. The Clinton County Board of Commissioners has passed a one-year suspension on wind and solar energy developments.

The Clinton County Board said it’s not against renewable energy. However, before any more construction starts, it wants to make sure it has rules in place to protect its natural resources and scenic views.

“They’re not opposed to this type of development, they want to ensure that these developments occur effectively,” said John Fuentes, the Clinton County Administrator Controller.

Fuentes said there aren’t any renewable energy developments that will be affected by Tuesday’s suspension, as the county is not aware of any projects in progress. However, any new commercial solar and wind developments looking to submit an application to build will have to wait for a year before they’ll be considered.

“Based on the recent approval, the board felt that it was prudent to evaluate the regulations as they are, to ensure that they include best management practices,” said Fuentes.

After lots of compromise and controversy, a solar farm was recently approved for Clinton County. Commissioner John Andrews believes similar developments could be agreed upon in the future.

Andrews is the only board member who voted against the suspension. He released the following statement to News 10:

However, Fuentes said the year suspension could end early.

“The commissioners have created a self-imposed deadline, their intent is to have the process completed by the end of 2023,” said Fuentes.

This suspension does not apply to the 5 townships in Clinton County that control their own zoning jurisdiction. The townships where it does not apply are DeWitt, Watertown, Bath, Dallas and Bengal townships.

Residential or personal solar projects are not affected by this suspension.

