Additional Spartan football game times, networks announced

MSU hosts Washington in a 5 p.m. game that will be streamed on Peacock.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five more Michigan State football game times have been announced, along with the announcement of several network assignments for games.

The season-opening game against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1 was previously announced to start at 7 p.m. That game will be televised on FS1 for what will be the 11th time since 2011 that the Spartans start their season on a Friday night.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Spartans host the Richmond Spiders for a 3:30 p.m. game aired on Big Ten Network. The following week, on Sept. 16, the Washington Huskies will face the Spartans at 5 p.m. in a game that can be seen on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Additional games announced include Homecoming vs. Maryland on Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. and the Oct. 14 game at Rutgers which will kickoff at noon. The networks carrying those two games will be announced at a later time.

Two previously announced games include MSU at Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m., both airing on NBC and simul-streamed on Peacock. The Penn State game on Black Friday will be played at Ford Field in Detroit.

