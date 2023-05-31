2 arrested in Jackson County after allegedly stealing catalytic converters

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Dunigan Drive in Summit Township on May 27 just before midnight for a property security check and found the two suspects cutting catalytic converters off UPS delivery trucks.

The suspects were arrested for larceny of motor vehicle parts and possession of burglary tools.

Police said they searched the suspects’ vehicle and found six more catalytic converters.

