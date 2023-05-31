Advertise With Us

2 arrested in Jackson County after allegedly stealing catalytic converters

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Dunigan Drive in Summit Township on May 27 just before midnight for a property security check and found the two suspects cutting catalytic converters off UPS delivery trucks.

The suspects were arrested for larceny of motor vehicle parts and possession of burglary tools.

Police said they searched the suspects’ vehicle and found six more catalytic converters.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying 2 in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Heat continues for Mid-Michigan
FlixBus expands connections in Michigan to Holland, South Haven
The final day of May is bringing the heat. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the...
Heat continues and Wednesday’s headlines
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County