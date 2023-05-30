Wheels On Rails season opens near Traverse City

GRAWN, Mich. (WILX) - Some of you may have taken a bike ride over the holiday weekend, but likely nothing quite quite compares to Wheels On Rails.

We first told you about Grand Ledge graduate Macie Hefron back in January.

Memorial Day weekend her rail biking business near Traverse City made its debut as the first in Michigan.

One of our producers and her son Zach experienced Wheels On Rails first hand. It’s a one hour, three mile trek on a railroad track that’s no longer used.

The rail bikes are custom-made with tours on out-of-service rail lines running through the woods of southern Traverse City.

Our producer Amy says the first half is pretty easy, but the way back on the incline, was a bit of a challenge.

This past weekend Wheels On Rails was booked solid, 20 tours in all.

Macie Hefron the owner said of the opening “I’m super excited we’ve been able to get it on the ground and running. People are having so much fun. So, just coming out, trying it. If you can’t do it, no problem. If you can, you’re going to enjoy it.”

Wheels On Rails season is now through September 10. Owner Macie says two-seat tandems are booked for June, but there are four-seater bikes, or quads available. There is some availability in all summer months.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.