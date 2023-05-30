Advertise With Us

Wheels On Rails season opens near Traverse City

The rail bikes are custom-made with tours on out-of-service rail lines running through the woods of southern Traverse City.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAWN, Mich. (WILX) - Some of you may have taken a bike ride over the holiday weekend, but likely nothing quite quite compares to Wheels On Rails.

We first told you about Grand Ledge graduate Macie Hefron back in January.

Memorial Day weekend her rail biking business near Traverse City made its debut as the first in Michigan.

One of our producers and her son Zach experienced Wheels On Rails first hand. It’s a one hour, three mile trek on a railroad track that’s no longer used.

The rail bikes are custom-made with tours on out-of-service rail lines running through the woods of southern Traverse City.

Our producer Amy says the first half is pretty easy, but the way back on the incline, was a bit of a challenge.

This past weekend Wheels On Rails was booked solid, 20 tours in all.

Macie Hefron the owner said of the opening “I’m super excited we’ve been able to get it on the ground and running. People are having so much fun. So, just coming out, trying it. If you can’t do it, no problem. If you can, you’re going to enjoy it.”

Wheels On Rails season is now through September 10. Owner Macie says two-seat tandems are booked for June, but there are four-seater bikes, or quads available. There is some availability in all summer months.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Hillsdale County woman killed in rollover crash
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration.
Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.
Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
No injuries were reported as nobody was home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss.
House in Aurelius Township a ‘total loss’ after catching fire Saturday

Latest News

The update is on the Organized Retail Crime Unit’s first large-scale investigation.
AG Nessel gives update on organized retail crime investigation
MDOT hosting open house discussing bridge construction, water main installations in Jackson
Lansing Shuffle hosting art show featuring new mural
Heat and Sunshine Continue