Travel Marquette Brew Pass returns for summer

Pass Holders earn points with each participating brewery they visit and can win a Travel Marquette branded can cooler or a 64oz stainless steel growler.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Brew Pass is back for its second summer.

With this pass, you’ll not only get discounted beverages, but there are opportunities to win prizes. Pass Holders earn points with each participating brewery they visit and can win a Travel Marquette branded can cooler or a 64oz stainless steel growler. Participants can win both if they visit enough breweries.

Travel Marquette CEO Susan Estler said the pass encourages people to get out and explore other breweries, whether you’re a local or a visitor to the area.

“You can try different breweries, and you can try different places throughout the county,” said Estler. “There might be some places that you might not have heard about, it’s always fun to go someplace new and try their different beers.”

Estler said they’ve only had 20 people redeem points for prizes so far, though the pass will be available until September 30.

More information about the pass is available on the Travel Marquette website.

