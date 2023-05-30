Advertise With Us

Traffic alert: WB I-69 exit ramp to M-13 closed due to crash

(TPD)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp to M-13 on westbound I-69 is temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported a crash on May 30 at around 8 a.m. at exit 123 on westbound I-69.

No further details were given on the crash at this time.

(MDOT)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Hillsdale County woman killed in rollover crash
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration.
Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.
Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
No injuries were reported as nobody was home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss.
House in Aurelius Township a ‘total loss’ after catching fire Saturday

Latest News

The unofficial start of summer is here and the weather took note! First Alert Chief...
High temps, low rain chances on the way and Tuesday morning’s headlines
Gas prices rise slightly in Michigan
Michigan Supreme Court to hear dispute over drone photos of a salvage yard
I-94 single-lane closure in Marshall beginning Tuesday