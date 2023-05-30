Traffic alert: WB I-69 exit ramp to M-13 closed due to crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp to M-13 on westbound I-69 is temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported a crash on May 30 at around 8 a.m. at exit 123 on westbound I-69.

No further details were given on the crash at this time.

(MDOT)

