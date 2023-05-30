Advertise With Us

Three Clinton County officials’ recalls filed by Eagle Township residents move to hearing

(Clinton County)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Recall efforts have been launched in Clinton County against Eagle Township Supervisor, Patti Schafer, Eagle Township Treasurer, Kathy Oberg, and Eagle Township Trustee Richard Jones. The wording of these petitions will be the subject of a hearing.

In order to file a recall petition forms are gained by contacting the county clerk’s office, petition language is then filed with the clerk’s office, and a clarity hearing is scheduled.

Clinton County has posted an election commission notice for a clarity hearing on Thursday, June 8 at 8 a.m.

The recall petitions for Oberg and Jones were filed by George Bedard, a resident of Eagle Township.

The first filing of Jones petition said he went against the majority of Eagle Township’s residents requests by voting in favor of amending the Clinton County Comprehensive plan. Jones second filing of petition accused him of falling asleep during the Eagle Township board meeting.

Oberg’s third filing of a recall petition said meeting attendees were limited on their ability to comment. The second filing said she signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the development of Eagle Township that limited information available to residents. The first filing to recall Oberg said she voted to table a planning commission discussion.

Recall petitions for Jones and Schafer were filed by resident Chelsea Hoppes.

The second filing to recall Schafer said she went against the majority of Eagle Township resident’s by voting against a request to amend the Clinton County Comprehensive plan and the first filing was regarding her signing a non-disclosure agreement and thus limiting information for Eagle Township residents.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Hillsdale County woman killed in rollover crash
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.
Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration.
Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors

Latest News

Greater Lansing Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution event
East Lansing Aquatic Center opens June 3.
East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opens June 3
Pass Holders earn points with each participating brewery they visit and can win a Travel...
Travel Marquette Brew Pass returns for summer
AG Nessel: 3 charged with fraudulent use of EBT cards totaling $4M