Three Clinton County officials’ recalls filed by Eagle Township residents move to hearing

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Recall efforts have been launched in Clinton County against Eagle Township Supervisor, Patti Schafer, Eagle Township Treasurer, Kathy Oberg, and Eagle Township Trustee Richard Jones. The wording of these petitions will be the subject of a hearing.

In order to file a recall petition forms are gained by contacting the county clerk’s office, petition language is then filed with the clerk’s office, and a clarity hearing is scheduled.

Clinton County has posted an election commission notice for a clarity hearing on Thursday, June 8 at 8 a.m.

The recall petitions for Oberg and Jones were filed by George Bedard, a resident of Eagle Township.

The first filing of Jones petition said he went against the majority of Eagle Township’s residents requests by voting in favor of amending the Clinton County Comprehensive plan. Jones second filing of petition accused him of falling asleep during the Eagle Township board meeting.

Oberg’s third filing of a recall petition said meeting attendees were limited on their ability to comment. The second filing said she signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the development of Eagle Township that limited information available to residents. The first filing to recall Oberg said she voted to table a planning commission discussion.

Recall petitions for Jones and Schafer were filed by resident Chelsea Hoppes.

The second filing to recall Schafer said she went against the majority of Eagle Township resident’s by voting against a request to amend the Clinton County Comprehensive plan and the first filing was regarding her signing a non-disclosure agreement and thus limiting information for Eagle Township residents.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.