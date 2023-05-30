Advertise With Us

Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series

The Texas Rangers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas Rangers (34-19, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-27, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (6-1, 3.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-2, 4.15 ERA, .74 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -133, Tigers +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 13-12 record in home games and a 25-27 record overall. The Tigers have an 18-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 34-19 record overall and an 18-11 record in road games. The Rangers are 30-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with five home runs while slugging .446. Matt Vierling is 11-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien leads the Rangers with a .298 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. Josh Jung is 16-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: day-to-day (back), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

