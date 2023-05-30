Advertise With Us

Pool stores across Mid-Michigan see increase in business

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures rise, residents are flocking to their backyard pools to beat the heat, resulting in a surge of activity at pool stores across Michigan.

TNT Pools in Lansing said they’ve seen a rise in customers purchasing the necessary items to ensure proper pool functionality - like water testing kits and chlorine.

Opening a pool isn’t as simple as just removing a cover.

“Normally, you would drain the water off the cover, remove and clean it, fold it,” said Tim Pitcher, with TNT Pool Supply. “Then you’ll fill the pool, shock it, and run it for approximately 24 hours.”

The company also provides water testing to those who need it.

