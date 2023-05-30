Michigan’s hot weather increases risk of danger for kids, pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hot weather means hot cars. That’s going to be the case all this week with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service said when the outside temperature is 73 degrees, it only takes 25 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 100 degrees. As the heat rises, so does heat danger. Ralph Ortiz, EMS Operations Chief at the Lansing Fire Department warns that leaving a child or a pet inside could kill them.

“If you leave a child or a pet in a car on a hot day, the temperature will rise very quickly,” Ortiz said. “On a 90-degree day, it will rise up to 109 degrees inside the car in 10 minutes.”

He said at 104 degrees, “the body starts doing bad things. At 107, it’s pretty grim for a positive outcome.”

Kids and pets are at a higher risk of hot car dangers than adults because they are usually restricted inside the vehicle. “Particularly if they are in a car seat or car carrier of some sort.” He doesn’t have current statistics on how many hot car deaths happen annually in Michigan but said the last incident involved a five-year-old child back in 2014.

Michigan law has varying levels of discipline for leaving a child or pet in the car, “ranging from a misdemeanor up to a felony.”

If you see a child or a pet in a car on a hot day, Ortiz suggests calling the police. He said these are some safety tips to keep in mind as the temperatures continue going up.

“Always check. Make sure that there is nothing in your vehicle before you exit it,” Ortiz said. “Always double-check, whether you have some kind of system to leave yourself a note to check when you get out of the car.”

According to experts, within an hour, the average temperature inside a vehicle is 43 degrees higher than the outdoor temperature.

