Meridian Township police need help identifying 2 in retail fraud investigation
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men.
According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time. Police provided a photo of a black sedan in connection with the incident, which can be seen below.
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-1943).
