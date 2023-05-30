Advertise With Us

Meridian Township police need help identifying 2 in retail fraud investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men.

According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time. Police provided a photo of a black sedan in connection with the incident, which can be seen below.

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-1943).

