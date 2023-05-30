MDOT hosting open house discussing bridge construction, water main installations in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a public open house to discuss bridge construction and water main installation in the area.

Crews are replacing the M-50, Cooper Street, bridge over the Grand River.

They’re also installing a new water main along Cooper Street from Washington to Michigan Avenue.

That open house is on June 6 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It’ll be held at MDOT’s university region office on West Michigan Avenue.

