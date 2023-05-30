Advertise With Us

Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Lansing late Monday night.

Lansing police responded to the intersection of Malcolm X Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. on May 29 near a BP gas station after a 30-year-old man was shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe multiple suspects were involved but do not have anyone in custody.

News 10 crew was at the scene early Tuesday morning and saw police picking up several shell casings in the area.

Police closed Malcolm X Street to the East of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard earlier in the morning as part of their investigation, but it has since reopened.

According to police, there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

