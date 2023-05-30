Advertise With Us

Lansing Shuffle hosting art show featuring new mural

The Lansing Shuffle is hosting their art show opening Tuesday night featuring a new mural by artist Ghostbeard.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Shuffle is hosting their art show opening Tuesday night featuring a new mural by artist Ghostbeard.

It’s a collaborative mural with Gary Horton, whose art is currently featured at the Lansing Shuffle.

If you want to check out the completed mural you can head over to the Lansing Shuffle from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 30.

Heat and Sunshine Continue