Lansing Shuffle hosting art show featuring new mural

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Shuffle is hosting their art show opening Tuesday night featuring a new mural by artist Ghostbeard.

It’s a collaborative mural with Gary Horton, whose art is currently featured at the Lansing Shuffle.

If you want to check out the completed mural you can head over to the Lansing Shuffle from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 30.

