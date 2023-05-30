Lansing School District to receive $1M grant to recruit teachers, staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has received nearly $1 million through the “Grow Your Own” program, which aims to help recruit and support local teachers and staff.

The grant, totaling $959,694, is part of the America Rescue Plan Funding and is designed to support districts hit by the COVID pandemic.

“This grant is specifically targeted at helping Lansing teachers and people who want to qualify to become Lansing School District teachers,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “There are many specialized areas of teaching that require state certification. This grant will be a fantastic tool in helping recruit, attract and create certified teachers who want to be here working in our Lansing schools with the kids they know in the school district they love.”

Due to a teacher shortage, school officials said classes in some schools have been covered by substitute teachers or full-time district-employed substitute teachers who may not have qualified certifications in areas like Special Education, Art, Math, Physical Education or many other education specializations required by the state.

The Lansing Grow Your Own program will screen applicants working in the Lansing School District now who are recommended and want to pursue an education specialization certificate, and then through a partnership with Central Michigan University the grant money will used to help pay for the required education credits and classes if the participant meets established goals for certification. The teacher is then guaranteed a job in the Lansing School District teaching in their area of specialty.

The district said more information will be revealed Wednesday.

More information on the Grow Your Own program can be found on the Michigan Department of Education website.

