Jackson County introduces life jacket loan stations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Recreational waters in Jackson County are safer thanks to some additions near swimming and boating spots.

It’s part of the Life Jacket Safety Program, which started Monday. It allows anyone to borrow a life jacket for free.

Livingston County instituted a similar program this year.

There are seven lakes in Jackson County where you can borrow a life jacket. They include Vineyard Lake, Vandercook Lake, Little Wolf Lake, Swains Lake, Clark Lake, Grass Lake and Pleasant Lake.

