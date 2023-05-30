Advertise With Us

Jackson County introduces life jacket loan stations

Recreational waters in Jackson County are safer thanks to some additions near swimming and boating spots.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Recreational waters in Jackson County are safer thanks to some additions near swimming and boating spots.

It’s part of the Life Jacket Safety Program, which started Monday. It allows anyone to borrow a life jacket for free.

Livingston County instituted a similar program this year.

There are seven lakes in Jackson County where you can borrow a life jacket. They include Vineyard Lake, Vandercook Lake, Little Wolf Lake, Swains Lake, Clark Lake, Grass Lake and Pleasant Lake.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

