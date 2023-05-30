Advertise With Us

I-94 single-lane closure in Marshall beginning Tuesday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane on eastbound I-94 at I-69 beginning Tuesday morning.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane on eastbound I-94 at I-69 beginning Tuesday morning.

The single-lane closure begins on May 30 at 7 a.m. as part of the state’s work to rebuild the northbound I-69 ramp.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, June 2.

