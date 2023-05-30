I-94 single-lane closure in Marshall beginning Tuesday

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane on eastbound I-94 at I-69 beginning Tuesday morning.

The single-lane closure begins on May 30 at 7 a.m. as part of the state’s work to rebuild the northbound I-69 ramp.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, June 2.

