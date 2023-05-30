Advertise With Us

High temps, low rain chances on the way and Tuesday morning’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The unofficial start of summer is here and the weather took note! First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how close to summer-like temperatures we’ll get this week and when we’ll see some rain. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Tuesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 30, 2023

  • Average High: 74º Average Low 52º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 31º 1996

