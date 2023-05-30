Advertise With Us

Heat and sunshine continue and checking in on what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue the search for some much-needed rain, but heat and sunshine are the weather story for the rest of the week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the details. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. and we check in with the News 10 team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 30, 2023

  • Average High: 74º Average Low 52º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 31º 1996

AG Nessel gives update on organized retail crime investigation
