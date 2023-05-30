Greater Lansing Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re running short on cash and need help with groceries this month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank is having a distribution event in Lansing.

The drive-thru food distribution runs Friday from noon-2 p.m. at Robinson Memorial Church, located at 509 Church Street.

The food will be placed in your trunk and residents are asked to stay in their car.

No identification is required for the event.

If you are not feeling well, you are asked to stay home and arrange for someone else to pick up your food.

You can donate on the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s official website here.

