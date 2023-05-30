Advertise With Us

Gas prices rise slightly in Michigan

(MGN Online)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are up three cents from a week ago, averaging $3.60 per gallon for regular unleaded.

AAA said the average price is 10 cents more than last month and 99 cents less than last year.

Gas prices in Lansing rose .07 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest gas station in Lansing was $3.36 per gallon on May 29, while the most expensive was $3.64—a 38.0 cent difference.

The lowest price in the state Monday was $3.04 per gallon, while the highest was $4.09 per gallon—a $1.05 difference.

