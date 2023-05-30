Explore nature at new heights with Hidden Lake Gardens’ canopy walk

TIPTON, Mich. (WILX) - Hidden Lake Gardens is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the Reach for the Sky Canopy Walk on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Funded through our Reach for the Sky initiative, this at-tree-level walk allows visitors to experience the tree canopy like never before with ways to connect with nature via up-close observation of leaves, branches, birds, insects and other woodland wildlife above the ground.

This one-of-a-kind contemporary attraction apart of MSU, will appeal to both local residents and tourists while contributing to the cultural setting of the Lenawee, Jackson, Hillsdale and Washtenaw County communities. The project is designed to provide significant opportunities for education, outreach, research, visitor experience, tourism and economic development.

You can also explore our 755 acres of gardens, arboretum, trails, canopy walk, year-round events and activities.

Open Tuesdays - Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6214 W Monroe Road (Hwy M-50) Tipton, MI 49287

(517) 431-2060

If you plan to visit often? You can become a member of Hidden Lake Gardens!

With this membership you can get free or reduced admission to over 300 public gardens throughout North America or free or reduced admission to over 125 nature centers nationwide.

For more information on Hidden Lake Gardens: https://ipf.msu.edu/hidden-lake-gardens

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.