East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opens June 3

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) will be opening for its 2023 summer season Saturday.

The ELFAC is an outdoor waterpark aimed at providing a safe, family-oriented experience. It features tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and other attractions that have made it a Mid-Michigan summertime favorite.

Regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will remain open through Sept. 3.

Community members can learn more about ELFAC’s rates and passes on the city’s website, and may find directions to the facility on the Aquatic Center page.

