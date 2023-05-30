Clinton County, Eagle Township moving forward with mega site study

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to move forward with a study that focuses on what 12,000 acres of property in the county should be used for.

Clinton County and Eagle Township are each paying a little over $8,000 for the study, which is focused on changing farmland to industrial land. That’s because just north of Grand Ledge, about 1,200 acres in Eagle have been made available for a possible microchip or semiconductor factory.

The land is currently designated for agricultural preservation, so the township and county hired a firm to help them consider changing what the land can be used for.

“And it’s like our council says, it doesn’t matter what they tell us. We don’t have to act on it, and neither does Eagle,” said Robert Showers, Clinton County Board of Commissioners Chairperson.

Some residents said the study’s survey questions were unfair, and didn’t give them the opportunity to share how they feel about the potential development. You can view the survey and some of its questions here.

“It was so biased, there was no question in there that said would you like to live without the mega site. Every one of them was staged, when this comes what do you want?” said Troy Stroud, Eagle Resident.

As the county’s lawyer explained Wednesday during a lengthy Q&A at the BOC meeting, the study won’t have any immediate impacts. However, the firm conducting the study will put together a proposed update for the county’s master plan. It would then have to be decided whether or not to use, the proposed updates.

“But if you’ve got a mega site coming, with mega dollars, and mega power, how are we to trust that when that study is done you are going to consider us?” said Cori Feldpausch, an Eagle Resident.

Some Eagle residents unsuccessfully urged the county board to end the study. While the township is in the process of creating its own planning commission, the county board said they are not taking a side.

“Our function is simply, at this junction in history, we’re responsible for Eagle Township’s planning and zoning, but that’s a managerial function, not a political one,” said Robert Showers, Clinton County Board of Commissioners Chairperson.

After a pause, the study will now move forward, leaving county and township residents to await the study’s recommendation.

If you are an Eagle resident interested in joining their planning commission, you have until this Friday at 5 p.m. to apply.

Eagle Township residents have now filed recalls against three of their township officials. You can find the recall wording and information here.

