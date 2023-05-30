Advertise With Us

AG Nessel gives update on organized retail crime investigation

(KSFY)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference alongside members of the FORCE Team to give an update on the Organized Retail Crime Unit’s first large-scale investigation.

The multi-state investigation led to three people being charged with fraudulently using EBT cards at Sam’s Club locations in Metro Detroit. Michigan State Police assisted the task force in the investigation. Investigators believe there are several other individuals involved in addition to the three already charged.

Walmart requested assistance from FORCE at the end of 2022.

According to the Michigan Organized Retail Crime Association, the state defines organized retail crime as:

“the theft of retail merchandise from a retail merchant with the intent or purpose of reselling, distributing, or otherwise reentering the retail merchandise in commerce, including the transfer of the stolen retail merchandise to another retail merchant or to any other person personally, through the mail, or through any electronic medium, including the internet, in exchange for anything of value.”

