Advertise With Us

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Hillsdale County woman killed in rollover crash
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration.
Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors
No injuries were reported as nobody was home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss.
House in Aurelius Township a ‘total loss’ after catching fire Saturday
People in the city of Lansing gathered to remember fallen service members.
Memorial Day events happening in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
Pride month merchandise is displayed at a Target store Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville,...
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
Gas prices rise slightly in Michigan
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida