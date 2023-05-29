Visitors recognize veterans’ sacrifice at Eaton Rapids Memorial Day Parade, Service

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - People were at the Eaton Rapids Memorial Day Parade and Service Monday.

It’s a day to honor and mourn U.S. military men and women who died while serving the United States.

At G.A.R Island Park, where the Memorial Day Service was held, just a few steps away on North Main Street you could see the annual Memorial Day Parade happening.

For many Memorial Day is more than just a holiday or a day off of work. It’s a day to honor and mourn the men and women who died giving the ultimate sacrifice to our country.

Zack Johnson a Vietnam veteran explains, “army buddies I lost in Vietnam, it’s an honor to be out here to represent them and all my friends I was in the army with.”

Zack Johnson was a soldier in the Vietnam War. He said every year he honors fallen soldiers that were not as lucky as him to make it home. Johnson said “I’ve only missed two parades in my life and that’s when I was in the military. It’s an honor to come down here with all the vets and all the people — I just love it.”

Young and old were lining the streets to remember those lost and say thank you for their service and bravery.

Betty Steele was at the event and says “it means celebrating our veterans who have fought in many, many wars to keep our country free. And I think they deserve as much respect as they can get.”

Vickie Miller says Memorial Day is a day full of honor. She’s watching her daughter sing while her son hosts the parade. Miller says “it’s a happy day. A very solemn but happy day.”

