Tigers open 3-game series at home against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (33-19, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-26, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 2.60 ERA, .97 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -167, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Detroit has a 25-26 record overall and a 13-11 record in home games. The Tigers have an 18-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 17-11 record on the road and a 33-19 record overall. The Rangers are 18-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has nine doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.75 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.