Police: Michigan woman wanted to blame vandalism on Ukrainian militia

(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Police in Michigan say a woman vandalized two Detroit-area religious centers in hopes people would blame a Ukrainian militia.

The Detroit Free Press reports 44th District Court Judge Derek Meinecke on Friday ordered the 35-year-old Clinton Township woman to undergo a competency evaluation.

The woman has been charged with spray-painting a Nazi symbol and the phrase “Azov” on a Royal Oak synagogue on April 28.

She’s also been charged in a March 15 arson at a Scientology center in Farmington Hills.

A detective testified earlier this month that woman told him that she was trying to commit hate crimes that would be blamed on the Azov Regiment, a Ukrainian militia. Russian officials have repeatedly portrayed Azov as a Nazi formation.

