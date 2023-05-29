First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sunshine and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend. You will notice that the humidity will start to creep up as we head through the week, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90º today through Saturday. Overnight lows drop back to near 60º through the weekend. Temperatures will be cooling off to the upper 70s and low 80s for next week.

May will go in the record books as the 5th driest May for Lansing and Jackson. The rainfall total so far this month in Lansing is .96′' and Jackson 1.21′'. We do have a very small chance of an isolated shower popping up this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon as the breeze off of Lake Michigan moving inland may be able to develop a shower or two. Count yourself lucky if you see a stray shower this afternoon or Wednesday afternoon. Our best chance of a widespread rain will be Monday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 30, 2023

Average High: 74º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 31° 1873

Jackson Record High: 95º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 31º 1996

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.