Eastern Ingham Farmers Market returns with locally-grown fruits, vegetables

In Williamston, people got the chance to look at and buy locally-grown fruits, vegetables, as well as various handmade goods, all while enjoying live music.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The return of local farmers markets are a sign that the weather is getting warmer and that summer is almost here.

In Williamston, people got the chance to look at and buy locally-grown fruits, vegetables, as well as various handmade goods, all while enjoying live music.

Tom Cary, of the Eastern Ingham Farmer’s Market explains “a lot of the vendors are from Williamston or Webberville, or nearby.”

The Eastern Ingham Farmers Market in Williamston will run until the middle of October, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of McCormick Park.

