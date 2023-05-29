Advertise With Us

Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl

K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.(Curtesy Photo)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Buena Vista Township K-9 suffered an injury at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl and will need further treatment.

K-9 Nvee, from the Buena Vista Township Police Department, suffered an injury at Dog Bowl on Sunday, May 28, Nvee’s official Facebook page said in a post.

The post said that Nvee’s dad has him at the hospital, where he has had x-rays and has been given medication, adding he will need to see a surgeon/specialist.

“Dad will know more on Tuesday what additional tests and procedures he will need. Please pray for Nvee and his dad,” the post said.

The post said it has no idea what Nvee’s medical costs will be.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and support, it is greatly appreciated,” the post said.

