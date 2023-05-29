Advertise With Us

40th Annual Lions Club Springtime Festival comes to Laingsburg

The festival is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG , Mich. (WILX) - If you live near Laingsburg and are looking for a fun Memorial Day activity with the family there’s the annual Springtime Festival being held through Monday afternoon.

There are a lot of different rides, elephant ears, and other fun family activities.

Joey Even of Arnold Amusements says he’s been really thankful for how the community has welcomed him and other fair workers. “The thing that we like about it is it’s right in downtown Laingsburg. Throughout the town, there’s little information boards on what’s going on. Everybody is your friend, if that makes sense. Everybody is so welcoming here.

The Springtime Festival is being hosted by the Laingsburg Lions Club.

For $25 you can buy a bracelet that lets you or your kids ride as many rides as you want. The festival is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

