3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department reports three people were arrested Friday, May 27 after drugs and guns were discovered during a traffic stop.

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute and Carrying A Concealed Weapon.

