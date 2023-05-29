Advertise With Us

3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute and Carrying A Concealed Weapon.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department reports three people were arrested Friday, May 27 after drugs and guns were discovered during a traffic stop.

Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute and Carrying A Concealed Weapon.

