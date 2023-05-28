Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong way crash on I-75 Saturday night

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people are dead and one was left badly injured after a wrong way crash on I-75 Saturday night.

Flint Township Police say the crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Beecher Rd.

Police say a 43-year-old Flint Township man was driving his car south in the northbound lanes when he hit a car with three people in it head on.

The crash killed a 24-year-old Flushing woman and a 31-year-old Mundy Township man, and left a 27-year-old Flushing resident in critical condition.

Flint Township Police believe the wrong way driver had been drinking.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Flint Township Police at (810) 600-3250.

