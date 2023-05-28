Hillsdale County woman killed in rollover crash

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a woman was killed and a small child injured in a car crash in Wheatland Township Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash on North Adams Road east of Somerset Road, Wheatland Twp., at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Troopers found a 2006 Pontiac passenger car occupied by two Hillsdale County residents.The Pontiac was traveling east on North Adams Road when the driver lost control and drove off the road. The vehicle rolled over several times, according to MSP.

A 42-year-old Hillsdale County woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A young child, also from Hillsdale County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MSP report speed is a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Hillsdale County Sheriff Department, Somerset EMS and Fire Dept., Addison EMS and Fire Dept., and the Hillsdale/Lenawee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.