First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep the sunshine going for Memorial Day and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels do remain comfortable across the area today. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble back to the mid 50s.

We do need some rain across the area, but little in the way of rainfall is expected this week. We do have a very small chance (about 10%) of a stray shower Thursday or Friday, but with such a small chance the rain has been left out of the forecast. Dry weather may hold on into the middle of next week.

Tuesday plan on mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday through Friday all look to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90º. Overnight lows will be near 60º for the middle and end of the week. The humidity levels may start to creep up mid-week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 29, 2023

Average High: 74º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 31° 1966

Jackson Record High: 93º 1942

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1966

